Cedar Rapids downtown farmers market returns Saturday

The Cedar Rapids downtown farmers market returns for its 17th season Saturday.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 27, 2022 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids downtown farmers market returns Saturday for its 17th season.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance said the market will feature more than 150 vendors this year.

The regular market season returns, with eight markets set for May through September.

All markets run from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit the city’s website.

