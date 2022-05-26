Show You Care
UTV & ATV Racing Cup coming to Iowa State Fair

(WEAU)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A Short course UTV & ATV Racing Cup is coming to the Iowa State Fair this year.

People of all ages can compete or watch the racing at Elwell Family Park on August 13.

Fair organizers announced the event is being brought by Kruse Motorsports.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. with the racing expected to take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, including how to get tickets or register, click here.

A new brewery is set to have a soft opening this weekend in Guttenburg.
New brewery to open in Guttenberg this weekend
Iowa City leaders are taking community input on plans to close one pool while expanding and...
Iowa City accepting public input on renovation plans for city pools
