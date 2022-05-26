Tipton Adaptive Daycare closing due to lack of workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A lack of staff will soon force a daycare to close in Tipton. It comes as the state already faces a childcare crisis with more than 30% of daycares closing in the past five years. Tipton Adaptive Daycare will close it’s doors after August 19th.

Deb VanderGaast opened the daycare 17 years ago, initially in her home.

“You don’t do childcare for the money, it’s a passion,” she told TV9.

VanderGaast says it’s impossible for the daycare center to overcome a shortage of workers without raising wages, which would mean higher rates for families.

“Other businesses had to raise their wages to compete, but the childcare industry as a whole cannot compete,” she explained.

Half of the families at Tipton Adaptive Daycare receive childcare assistance. VanderGaast, who is a registered nurse, opened the center to accommodate all children including those with special needs.

In 2019 the center saw around 75 kids before feeling a sharp decline in enrollment with the pandemic. That, followed by a lack of staffing closed the infant room in October, now the rest will follow.

“We will keep one classroom open this summer for the older kids and the others know don’t hesitate start looking for care now so a few kids are leaving after this week that I’ve had since they were babies,” said VanderGaast.

Those families now have to find alternate care which isn’t easy.

Zachary Young has a child attending Tipton Adaptive Daycare. He sent us a statement explaining the struggle his family has faced finding care.

“We are a middle class family. I am a union electrician and my wife is a dog groomer. I would say we make a pretty good salary. Daycare is definitely our biggest expense but it is difficult for daycare facilities to raise their prices because if they do. One of the parents will have to stay home with the kids. And that makes it hard for daycares to be competitive with their pay and keep staff around. The government needs to address this problem I would think that our kids would be the number one priority in this country. With both our children it was extremely difficult to find a daycare. Every day Care we called was full. All the in-home daycares were full. We did not know what to do. We were lucky enough to have a family member to be able to watch our son until a spot finally opened up at Tipton adaptive Care. We also had the same exact problem when my daughter was born. All the same things. Every daycare was full. Every in-home daycare was full and you were put on a long waiting list. We were driving to two different towns and had our kids in two different daycares because we could not find enough room in our hometown. Now with the staffing problems our son’s daycare Tipton adaptive care has to close its doors and now we are back to square one trying to find daycare again with all daycares being full and us on a long waiting list. I have talked to several co-workers and other parents who are experiencing the same exact problem. It doesn’t matter where you go. What town you’re in daycare is in high demand and people are having an extremely hard time finding someone to watch their children. With everything that has been going on the last 2 years it definitely adds a lot of unnecessary stress to families,” said Young.

“Unfortunately there is still a need and I’m not going to be here,” VanderGaast said.

