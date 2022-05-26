Show You Care
Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect trial date is set

Timothy Ladell Rush
Timothy Ladell Rush(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial is set for Timothy Rush, a man involved in the mass shooting that killed two people and injured ten others.

According to the criminal complaint, police say Rush brought a 9-millimeter gun to Taboo Nightclub last month. Investigators say surveillance video inside the club shows him shooting into the crowd, killing 35-year-old Nicole Owens and seriously hurting Marvin Cox, who was shot in the head.

The criminal complaint says Rush fired intentionally and indiscriminately and that he started shooting after someone else fired first. It says Rush fired “into a large crowd of people.”

Rush is charged with the following offenses:

  • 1 charge of Murder in the Second Degree
  • 3 charges of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury
  • 1 charge of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon to Injure/Provoke Fear
  • 3 charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Serious Injury
  • 3 charges of Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury
  • 3 charges Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Bodily Injury

A case management conference is scheduled for August 5th, 2022 at 2:30 pm at the Linn County Courthouse.

Rush’s trial is set for March 28th, 2023 at 9:00 am.

