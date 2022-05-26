Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Supermarket chain donating $500K to families affected in elementary school mass shooting

Texas-based grocer H-E-B announced it would commit $500,000 to help the families devastated by...
Texas-based grocer H-E-B announced it would commit $500,000 to help the families devastated by the devasting school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.(Jae C. Hong/AP)
By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas-based grocery company is committing hundreds of thousands of dollars to the victims’ families from Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde.

KWTX reports the supermarket chain H-E-B, based in San Antonio, announced Wednesday it would commit $500,000 to help the families devasted by the shooting rampage.

“With heavy hearts, Texans witnessed another senseless act of violence. This time, at an elementary school in Uvalde, taking more than 20 innocent lives,” the company shared in a news release. “As a member of the Uvalde community for decades, H-E-B is committed to supporting our partners and neighbors who have been affected by this tragic situation.”

Caption

Starting Wednesday, all H-E-B, Central Market, Joe V’s Smart Shop, and Mi Tienda customers can also help via in-store donations for $1, $3, $5, $50, or $100.

H-E-B representatives said additional donations could be made online, with all funds going to Uvalde families.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one...
Cedar Rapids police: ‘Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore’
Linn-Mar school district to increase security following Texas shooting

Latest News

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Iowa City West’s Jayden Shin and Samir Singh win 2A state doubles crown
Iowa City West’s Jayden Shin and Samir Singh win 2A state doubles crown
Officers said the woman purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding...
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
How to donate blood to help Texas community in need