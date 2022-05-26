Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Siouxland student wins Iowa’s ‘Doodle for Google’ contest

By Ervin Dohmen
Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Art is one of many ways to express your individualism, and Google has recognized a northwest Iowa student and her very own digital creation.

“In a town of about 1,500 people, this piece of art was created and could potentially find its way to the Google homepage.”

Shock and excitement flooded the face of Olivia Hulstein, a junior at Western Christian in Hull, as she received a standing ovation from her peers at a school assembly after learning she had won the state of Iowa’s “Doodle for Google” contest.

The creation was inspired by her very own art station, even adding the unique touches of the spilled paint, dirty brushes, and herself that are always present at her desk. She even said it was “Her life in a picture.”

Olivia Hulstein, a junior at Western Christian won Iowa's "Doodle for Google" contest. She now...
Olivia Hulstein, a junior at Western Christian won Iowa's "Doodle for Google" contest. She now moves on to the national competition.(KTIV)

With all of the exciting news floating around for Olivia her family tried to keep it a secret, but she had a sneaking suspicion something was happening behind the scenes.

“I kind of had a little bit of an inkling that something was happening today. I just didn’t expect it to be this, but I’m very excited. My parents said I was grinning from ear to ear.” said Hulstein

Olivia is an artist at heart and it shows up constantly in her life whether at home or at school. Karinda de Boom, the art teacher at Western Christian, believes the creation does a great job at encapsulating Olivia and her personality.

“This definitely speaks to Olivia. This is her personality, as long as I’ve known her art has been running through her veins and she just loves art. As she said she has taken all of the art classes that we offer here at Western. I believe she plans to study art in the future beyond high school.” said de Boom

As she heads into the summer before being a senior this competition could have a massive financial impact on not only Olivia but her school as well.

The winner of the national contest will receive a $30,000 scholarship and their school will receive $50,000 dollars in scholarships to put towards new technology.

The voting for the national competition can be found here, which runs until June 3. The winner of the national contest will get their art featured on Google’s homepage in the month of June.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one...
Cedar Rapids police: ‘Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore’
Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
Electrocution Graphic
Lawsuit filed in Marion County after illegal excavation led to electrocution of two people
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away

Latest News

Crews arrived and were successful in freeing the victim.
Grain bin rescue in Iowa County
Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the scene of a shooting that killed 19 students...
Parents react to Ulvade shooting at elementary school
The latest update on the drought monitor, as of Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Drought monitor update shows no change
Clayton County road closure (PHOTO BY: CLAYTON COUNTY IOWA ROAD DEPARTMENT)
Clayton County road to Cassvile Ferry closed due to flooding