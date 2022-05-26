Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police and the Iowa State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound at 7th St. NE.

No one was injured but a dog did run away from the vehicle following the accident. The dog is 10 months old, weighs approximately 90 pounds. Ir is a classic American bulldog, colored brown and white with green eyes.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Joint Communications at 319-286-5491.

Police ask people use caution near the area. The left lanes will be closed until the vehicle is removed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.