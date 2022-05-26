Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away

I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police and the Iowa State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound at 7th St. NE.

No one was injured but a dog did run away from the vehicle following the accident. The dog is 10 months old, weighs approximately 90 pounds. Ir is a classic American bulldog, colored brown and white with green eyes.

Anyone with information on the dog is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Joint Communications at 319-286-5491.

Police ask people use caution near the area. The left lanes will be closed until the vehicle is removed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Police investigate a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one...
Cedar Rapids police: ‘Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore’
Linn-Mar school district to increase security following Texas shooting

Latest News

Dubuque Police asking people to come forward when they see concerning posts
Police remind people to make a report if they see violent posts
Dubuque Police asking people to come forward when they see concerning posts
Dubuque PD asks people to call when they see a concerning post
Megan Goldberg discussing gun laws
Cornell College Professor talks gun control in wake of mass shooting in Texas
Iowa City West’s Jayden Shin and Samir Singh win 2A state doubles crown
Iowa City West’s Jayden Shin and Samir Singh win 2A state doubles crown