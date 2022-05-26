Show You Care
Saints sweep 1A singles and doubles state titles

By Chelsie Brown
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Xavier swept both the singles and doubles individual state tennis titles on Wednesday at the Black Hawk Tennis Center in Waterloo.

After a thrilling semifinal match, seniors Declan Coe and Hugh Courter dominated their championship match. Coe and Courter beat the brother duo of Caleb and Jack Briggs of Pella, 7-5, 6-4.

Brady Horstmann added some hardware to his prep tennis career. After winning a doubles title and a team title with the Saints in 2021, Horstmann became the Class 1A singles champion in a marathon of a match. The senior had a rough start against Decorah’s Caden Branum, but rallied to win in the tie breaker going 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4).

The Saints will aim for another state team title next week.

