Rain End as Summer Returns

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Any lingering showers/storms come to an end tonight. The area of low pressure has been slow to move but finally pushes east. This not only takes the rainfall but the clouds as well for the end of the workweek. After a seasonable and dry Friday were looking forward to a warmup. Summertime heat moves across the state just in time for the holiday weekend. Expect the 80s and 90s for the Memorial Day Weekend. Have a great night!

