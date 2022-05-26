Show You Care
Paxlovid users experiencing ‘COVID rebound’ should isolate again for 5 days, CDC says

People who test positive for COVID after taking Paxlovid should isolate for another five days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.(CNN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is issuing a health advisory for people testing positive for COVID-19 after taking the antiviral treatment Paxlovid.

On Tuesday, the health agency issued an advisory about the potential recurrence of COVID-19 or “COVID-19 rebound” in those treated with Paxlovid.

According to the CDC, the Paxlovid drug is recommended for early-stage treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 among those at high risk for progression to severe disease.

On Thursday, the White House announced more steps to make Paxlovid more accessible across the U.S. as it projects COVID-19 infections will continue to spread over the summer travel season.

The CDC reports Paxlovid treatment helps prevent hospitalization and death due to COVID, but COVID-19 rebound has been seen in those taking the drug between two and eight days after their initial recovery. It is characterized by a recurrence of COVID symptoms or a new positive viral test after testing negative.

According to the CDC, available information suggests that people treated with Paxlovid who experience COVID-19 rebound have had a mild illness. Evidence indicates that additional antiviral treatment is not needed where COVID-19 rebound is suspected.

However, the agency recommends those who experience COVID-19 rebound follow the current isolation guidance, including staying in isolation for at least five full days and taking other precautions such as masking.

According to the Associated Press, federal regulators have sent more precise guidance to physicians to help them determine how to manage Paxlovid’s interactions with other drugs, intending to help prescribers find ways to get the life-saving medication to more patients.

