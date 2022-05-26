Parents react to Ulvade shooting at elementary school

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Parents are disappointed and concerned after a shooting at a Texas primary school killed 19 children and two teachers.

The shooter entered a classroom, which was adjoined to another room, armed with an AR-15 style rifle. All the fatalities happened in that space.

Jamie Grimes, who has a 9-year-old daughter at Kenwood Leadership Academy in the Cedar Rapids Community School District, said she thought about her own daughter since the kids who died were close in age. She said she became nervous to drop her daughter off at school and tried to give her daughter a hug and kiss goodbye just in case it was the last opportunity,

“I just think about what’s going on right now in the world and it doesn’t feel like something that can happen,” Grimes said. “And the fact that it does and can happen is just hard to wrap your brain around.”

Wendy Robenalt, who has multiple grandchildren in school, was amazed when her grandchildren were training for active shooters. She said it’s proof something needs to change.

”Our world needs help,” Robenalt said. “I think our world needs God to scoop us all back up.”

Lawmakers are under increased pressure to do something to prevent something like this from happening, including expanding background checks and red flag laws. Iowa’s lawmakers have different solutions to solve school shootings in the state, according to previous TV9 reporting.

A new report from the FBI said most active shooter situations during 2021 happened in “commerce” areas like shopping malls or grocery stores. The report shows trends in active shooter incidents in the United States in 2021, like a 52.5% increase from 2020 to 2021

The data shows 60 of 61 shooters were males, about half happened at places of “commerce” like a shopping mall or supermarket and about 65% happened between the hours of 6 am to 6 pm.

FBI data shows 1 out of 5 active shooter incidents happened in a school during the period from 2000 to 2018. About 44% of those incidents happened in commerce areas.

School districts, like the College Community and Iowa City, advertised different school resources yesterday.

