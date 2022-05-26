New brewery to open in Guttenberg this weekend

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A new brewery is set to have a soft opening this weekend in Guttenburg.

Kathryn Klaes, the owner of Guttenberg Brewing Company, is only 24-years-old, but she said she wanted to open a brewery because of her love for craft beer.

She says she did a small tourism study to find out how many people visit Guttenberg, and what they do when they visit.

In that study, she found the town’s population of about 1,700 people doubles, and sometimes triples, on weekends.

She said her new business will benefit the community by integrating tourists and local residents.

“Craft beer is always kind of been a good way to get into the community,” Klaes said. “We’re sponsors of local events, we hope to kind of bring more local events, music, food trucks, events games trivia, bag tournaments you know just ways to involve people that are already here. Tourists or non-tourists, we kinda unite the two to make sure everybody’s here for longevity.”

While this weekend is their ‘soft opening’, Klaes says a grand opening will be June 3 and 4.

