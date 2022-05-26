Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

New brewery to open in Guttenberg this weekend

A new brewery is set to have a soft opening this weekend in Guttenburg.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 8:43 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - A new brewery is set to have a soft opening this weekend in Guttenburg.

Kathryn Klaes, the owner of Guttenberg Brewing Company, is only 24-years-old, but she said she wanted to open a brewery because of her love for craft beer.

She says she did a small tourism study to find out how many people visit Guttenberg, and what they do when they visit.

In that study, she found the town’s population of about 1,700 people doubles, and sometimes triples, on weekends.

She said her new business will benefit the community by integrating tourists and local residents.

“Craft beer is always kind of been a good way to get into the community,” Klaes said. “We’re sponsors of local events, we hope to kind of bring more local events, music, food trucks, events games trivia, bag tournaments you know just ways to involve people that are already here. Tourists or non-tourists, we kinda unite the two to make sure everybody’s here for longevity.”

While this weekend is their ‘soft opening’, Klaes says a grand opening will be June 3 and 4.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one...
Cedar Rapids police: ‘Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore’
Electrocution Graphic
Lawsuit filed in Marion County after illegal excavation led to electrocution of two people
Linn-Mar school district to increase security following Texas shooting
strokes increasing in younger adults
Warning from Iowa doctor on rising rate of stroke in younger patients

Latest News

Iowa City leaders are taking community input on plans to close one pool while expanding and...
Iowa City accepting public input on renovation plans for city pools
A new brewery is set to have a soft opening this weekend in Guttenburg.
New brewery to open in Guttenberg this weekend
Iowa City is looking for input on a plan which would close one of its city pools while...
Iowa City accepting public input on renovation plans for city pools
In response to the shooting, people across the country are calling on lawmakers to take action,...
Texas shooting reignites gun control debate across the US