Judge denies change of venue for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has decided against moving the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing his family in Cedar Rapids.

On Thursday a judge ruled against Alexander Jackson’s request to have his trial moved out of Linn County. Jackson’s defense advocated for the move due to pre-trial media coverage.

The judge stated in the filing, “After reviewing the submitted media coverage of this case, the court agrees with the State that the coverage has not been inflammatory. It has been uniformly factual and largely devoid of inaccuracies, denunciations of Jackson, or overly emotional coverage.”

Jackson faces three charges of first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents, Jan and Melissa Jackson, and his sister, 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson at the family’s home on the 44 hundred block of Oak Leaf Court Northeast back in June 2021.

Jackson claims an intruder shot his family, but police say they found no signs of forced entry.

Jackson’s trial is set for September 20th, 2022.

