Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Judge denies change of venue for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing family

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A judge has decided against moving the trial for the man accused of shooting and killing his family in Cedar Rapids.

On Thursday a judge ruled against Alexander Jackson’s request to have his trial moved out of Linn County. Jackson’s defense advocated for the move due to pre-trial media coverage.

The judge stated in the filing, “After reviewing the submitted media coverage of this case, the court agrees with the State that the coverage has not been inflammatory. It has been uniformly factual and largely devoid of inaccuracies, denunciations of Jackson, or overly emotional coverage.”

Jackson faces three charges of first-degree murder for the deaths of his parents, Jan and Melissa Jackson, and his sister, 19-year-old Sabrina Jackson at the family’s home on the 44 hundred block of Oak Leaf Court Northeast back in June 2021.

Jackson claims an intruder shot his family, but police say they found no signs of forced entry.

Jackson’s trial is set for September 20th, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
Cedar Rapids police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one...
Cedar Rapids police: ‘Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore’
Electrocution Graphic
Lawsuit filed in Marion County after illegal excavation led to electrocution of two people
Branstad
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver
I-380 Northbound accident at 7th st NE
Single vehicle accident on I-380 Northbound causes dog to run away

Latest News

The latest update on the drought monitor, as of Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Drought monitor update shows no change
Clayton County road closure (PHOTO BY: CLAYTON COUNTY IOWA ROAD DEPARTMENT)
Clayton County road to Cassvile Ferry closed due to flooding
Ankeny triplets
Ankeny couple has triplets for the second time
Tipton Adaptive Daycare will soon close due to a lack of workers.
Tipton Adaptive Daycare closing due to lack of workers