Iowa City West’s Jayden Shin and Samir Singh win 2A state doubles crown

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - It was No. 1 vs No. 2 in the finals of the state tournament, but the lower-seeded Trojans came out on top, winning 6-0, 6-3.

Junior Jayden Shin and sophomore Samir Singh swept the first 6 games, but the team of Brady Adams and Nathan Barlow of Pleasant Valley won the first two games of the second set.

“This entire match we were focused,” Singh said. “Even if they took the 2-0 lead, didn’t matter we were focused and we just kept on being aggressive.”

In front of a large crowd at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center, the Trojans grabbed six of the next seven games to win the match. After match point, Shin and Singh were elated.

“I was just like ‘how in the world did this happen?’” Singh said. “If you told me at the beginning of the year that we’re be winning an individual state doubles title, I would not have believed you.”

