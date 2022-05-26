Iowa City accepting public input on renovation plans for city pools

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City leaders are taking community input on plans to close one pool while expanding and renovating two others.

The proposed plan involved renovating City Park and Mercer Pools to make them more accessible and expand programming.

The city would close the Robert A. Lee pool, which needs about $5 million worth of repairs.

It’s part of an overall parks plan, which includes renovating and adding sports fields in several parks.

You can see the full master plan draft report and participate in surveys here.

