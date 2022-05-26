Show You Care
How to donate blood to help Texas community in need

(WAVE 3 News)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa blood donations are on the way to Texas and Lifeserve Blood Center is asking you to consider donating.

LifeServe is part of a national program that helps provide blood in critical-need scenarios. They say the community blood supply was low before it was called on to help.     It may need to send even more blood products by the end of the week.

If you would like to donate, make an appointment at https://www.lifeservebloodcenter.org/

