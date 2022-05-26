Show You Care
Drought monitor update shows no change

Meteorologist Corey Thompson outlines the lack of changes to this week's drought monitor, and what we could face going forward.
By Corey Thompson
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest update to the drought monitor is out, and it offers zero change to the state of conditions across the state of Iowa.

It’s the third week in a row where conditions have been unchanged, according to the researchers who conduct the analysis. No areas in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area are technically in drought, though some areas south of U.S. Highway 30 are still considered “abnormally dry.”

Rainfall in the state before the cutoff time on Tuesday morning at 7:00 a.m. varied, and overall kept pace more than tilted the drought situation one way or another. Monthly rainfall deficits still exist in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, and Dubuque, while Waterloo is now slightly above normal for precipitation in May to date.

All in all, the drought situation in Iowa is still at the lowest level since early July 2020, based on the drought monitor’s Drought Severity and Coverage Index. This index attempts to account for both the intensity of drought and area affected. As of Thursday, the state ranks at 42 on a scale of 500. The low-end of the scale represents no abnormally dry areas in a state, while the highest end of the scale would be the entire state in the highest drought category.

The next update to the drought monitor comes out on Thursday morning, June 2.

