Despite several top players graduating, Matt Campbell still confident in ISU’s outlook

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “We’ve been here before.”

Matt Campbell said his team is at a level where it can handle big losses like Breece Hall and Brock Purdy.

“17 and 18 you lost the likes of Joel Lanning, Allen Lazard, David Montgomery, Hakeem Butler,” Campbell said. “The next generation came and you had the Breece Halls, Brock Purdy and that crew did such a great job.”

Campbell said there’s something to building a program.

“I think that’s one of the great things about building a program and I think that is not seen a lot today in our sport,” Campbell said. (It) is the ability to sit and build a program.”

