Coralville accepting applications for new City Council member

CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coralville City Council is looking to fill Jill Dodds’s vacant seat after she resigned last month.

The Coralville City Council is accepting applications from Coralville residents to serve on the Council. The City Council is made up of five Council members who serve overlapping four-year terms. They meet up on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at 6:30 pm at City Hall for a formal meeting followed by a work session. Additional committee meetings and events take place at various times, days, and locations throughout the community.

Council members are currently paid $5,312 annually.

The Mayor and City Council will conduct interviews of all applicants at a meeting at City Hall, 1512 7th Street, on Thursday, June 9, at 5:30 pm.

The City Council is expected to consider an appointment at the June 14 meeting and the successful candidate will take office upon approval. The term of office will expire in November 2023.

Applications are due to the City Clerk by noon on Friday, June 3, 2022. Applications are also available by contacting City Clerk Thor Johnson at 319.248.1700 or tjohnson@coralville.org.

Please deliver to the City Clerk via email (tjohnson@coralville.org), hand delivery (1512 7th Street, from 7:30 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday), or postal delivery (City of Coralville, c/o City Clerk’s Office, P.O. Box 5127, Coralville, IA 52241; mail must be received by noon on Friday, June 3, 2022).

Any current resident of Coralville over the age of 18 is eligible and encouraged to apply. Applications are due to the City Clerk by noon on Friday, June 3, 2022.

You can find a link to the application here.

