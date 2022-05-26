Clayton County road to Cassvile Ferry closed due to flooding

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - In a message on their Facebook page, the Clayton County Iowa Road Department has announced that the road to the Cassville Ferry is closed effective immediately.

Officials say the cause of the flooding is the Turkey River backing up from the Mississippi River. The Department says that the road is closed due to river flooding causing the road to go underwater.

This is a big detour as the closest crossing on the Mississippi River is in either Marquette or Dubuque.

