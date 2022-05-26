Cedar Rapids looking for City Transit Drivers; pays $26.70 an hour after two years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids is looking for candidates to become City Transit Drivers.

The City states they will provide training to teach the skills and knowledge needed for the job, as well as outstanding pay, benefits, and paid time off. Ideal candidates are those who exhibit excellent customer relations skills, are dependable, and are adept at analytical thinking in stressful situations.

Job requirements include possession of a valid U.S. Driver’s License, the ability to obtain a valid Commercial Driver’s License(Class B) with passenger and airbrake endorsements within the training period, valid Medical Examiners Certificate, and 3 years of driving experience with at least 1 year driving a large vehicle.

The City breaks down the hourly wage structure as followed:

New Hire: $19.26

5 months: $22.71

1 year: $24.46

2 years: $26.70

Check out the link to the application for more information on job requirements and benefits here.

