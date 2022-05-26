Show You Care
Branstad family chases down hit and run drunk driver

Officers said the woman purposefully hit a man with her vehicle before running away and hiding in a field.(AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A hit and run on Interstate 80 ended with an unexpected motorist chasing down the drunk driver.

Former U-S Ambassador to Cambodia Ken Quinn and his wife were driving down Interstate 80 near Iowa City the night of their wedding anniversary when an intoxicated driver hit them going up to 90 miles per hour and kept going.

Former Iowa First Lady Chris Branstad, with former Governor Branstad in the passenger seat, saw the crash and went after the driver.

“Chris was driving and she sees the drunk driver in the pickup truck take off. And she stomps on the gas and chases her down the interstate,” Quinn said.

They caught up to the driver and stopped them before returning to check on the Quinns.

”We’re lucky to be here, this could have ended very differently, very differently,” said Quinn.

