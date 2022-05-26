Ankeny couple has triplets for the second time

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa woman has gotten pregnant with triplets for the second time.

Kellee and Nick Briggs just brought home the second set from the hospital, and they’re already getting used to life with multiple babies.

Sadly the first pregnancy didn’t go as planned. She and her husband were so excited to welcome their first baby they put this crib and announcement together *before their first ultrasound.

“She said, you know what? It looks like there was triplets, but there I’ve only seen one heartbeat.”

That one heartbeat, now, their whole word.

Their son Chase, was on the way.

“For me it was I’m so happy that I have this one baby, but I lost two.”

But before that toddler turned one, the Briggs found themselves in familiar territory. An ultrasound showed they had triplets again. The odds of which are 1 in 64 million.

A huge relief came when they heard all three heartbeats this time.

All three babies were delivered and had a healthy two-month check-up recently.

