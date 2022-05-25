Show You Care
Waterloo man sentenced for shooting that injured two people

30-year-old Dai'Sean Dupress Battles received the prison term after a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
30-year-old Dai’Sean Dupress Battles received the prison term after a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man who shot at a car injuring two people was sentenced to federal prison on Wednesday.

30-year-old Dai’Sean Dupress Battles received the prison term after a guilty plea to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court documents state that Battles and his girlfriend were involved in an altercation with another individual in Waterloo. The individual left the residence with two others and Battles and his girlfriend followed in their vehicle. Battles reportedly took a firearm and discharged at least three rounds at the vehicle, hitting the driver and backseat passenger.

The backseat passenger suffered reportedly serious bodily injuries.

Battles was sentenced to 120 months imprisonment and must also serve a three-year term of supervised release after his term ends.

