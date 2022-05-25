Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Walmart pulls ‘tone-deaf’ Juneteenth products after criticism

Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the...
Walmart has been criticized for using Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S., as a "marketing scheme" for its products.(cnn newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is pulling products, including an ice cream, that were attempting to commemorate Juneteenth after a social media backlash.

The Juneteenth ice cream featured a message to celebrate African American culture, but critics called it a tone-death effort to cash in on the federal holiday.

Walmart released a statement and apologized, saying the company is removing such items as appropriate.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids
Woman opens 'O So Beautiful Salon' in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Woman opens ‘O So Beautiful Salon’ in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
Timothy Simon
Intoxicated Dubuque driver causes multiple crashes, severely injures person inside building
One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges

Latest News

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school
People vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta.
Kemp wins Georgia GOP gov’s race in stinging rebuke of Trump
State senator casino Iowa
State Lawmaker took $23,000 from casino critic before pushing amendment that blocks Linn County casino
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
Seoul: N Korea fires suspected ICBM and 2 other missiles