Reynolds endorses GOP challenger over incumbent Republican lawmaker in June primary

Wednesday, the Reynolds-Gregg campaign announced Governor Reynolds has endorsed Granville, Iowa Republican Zach Dieken in the GOP primary in House District 5.(KTIV)
By Matt Breen
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has endorsed a Republican that’s running against a Republican incumbent in the Iowa House.

Wednesday, the Reynolds-Gregg campaign announced Governor Reynolds has endorsed Granville, Iowa Republican Zach Dieken in the GOP primary in House District 5, which covers parts of Buena Vista, Cherokee, O’Brien and Osceola counties.

There’s a three-way Republican primary in House District 5. Republican incumbent Dennis Bush of Cherokee is challenged by Dieken, and Thomas Kuiper of Sibley.

Reynolds calls Dieken “a strong advocate for freedom, parental choice in education, and the pro-life movement.”

When asked, Reynolds-Gregg Campaign Spokesperson Pat Garrett said the governor’s endorsement of Dieken over the incumbent Bush was because of Bush’s lack of support for the governor’s “pro-parent agenda”. This week, Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley admitted there wasn’t enough Republican support in the Iowa House to pass the governor’s private school scholarship bill.

