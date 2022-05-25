Rainfall becomes more scattered

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The shower and storm chance becomes more scattered in nature as we move through the night. The area of low pressure continues moving slowly to the northeast on Thursday. Lingering showers are still possible but remain light. A stronger southerly wind heads into the region starting on Saturday. This will help bring some higher heat to the state for the Holiday weekend. Look for highs to jump into the 80s and 90s through the beginning of June. Have a good night!

