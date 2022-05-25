Ottumwa man accused of inappropriate contact with minor agrees to no longer practice as chiropractor

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - In an agreement with the Iowa Board of Chiropractic, 62-year-old Bruce Lindberg has agreed to no longer practice as a chiropractor.

Court documents allege that Lindberg initiated physical contact with the boy, told him to take off his shirt, massaged him with lotion, hugged him, and then kissed him on top of the head and told him that he was “beautiful”, “adorable”, & “the prettiest boy in the world.”

The agreement states that this is not an admission of guilt by Lindberg, but rather a voluntary agreement that meets “the Board’s interest in protecting the public.”

Lindberg’s pre-trial conference is set for Thursday at 9:15 a.m.

