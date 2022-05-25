Marshalltown teen facing charges after threatening another juvenile with a gun

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - On Monday evening, Marshalltown police were dispatched to Arnold’s Park for a report of a group of juveniles threatening each other. It was reported one of them had a gun.

An officer arrived on scene within two minutes of receiving the call. It was determined that a 14-year-old threatened to shoot another juvenile while pointing a gun at them. Police also say that the boy then fired the gun in the air.

No one was injured during this incident.

The gun was retrieved and the boy was taken into custody. He has been placed in juvenile detention.

The boy was charged with: assault with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, first-degree harassment, minor armed with a dangerous weapon, and reckless use of a firearm.

