Look for occasional rain to move across the area today

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of showers will continue to lift through eastern Iowa today. This rain will not be continuous and will feature many breaks. This afternoon, temperatures will stay cool over our northwest zone, though everybody else should make a run to the upper 60s and lower 70s. As a result, scattered re-development of thunderstorms is a potential and we can’t totally rule out a strong storm, either. Rainfall amounts around a half inch remain possible for much of the area with totals closer to an inch likely from Waterloo and points west. Tomorrow, this system moves to the east, taking most of the showers with it. By Friday into the weekend, look for a steady warming trend with outright hot weather still expected to arrive by Memorial Day.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.