Linn-Mar school district to increase security following Texas shooting

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Community School District is increasing its security measures after a shooting at a Texas school on Tuesday.

District Superintendent Shannon Bisgard made the announcement in a message to parents posted on its website, saying there will be increased administrative and police presence throughout the district.

The message read, in part:

“We encourage families to talk to their students and listen to their concerns. If your child is feeling unsafe, anxious or just needs to talk with someone, our staff is ready to provide the necessary support to assist your child.

We are grateful for the support and partnership we have with our local law enforcement, and in addition to our typical security measures, we will have an increased administrative and police presence throughout the district.”

See the full message here.

