Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Lawsuit filed in Marion County after illegal excavation led to electrocution of two people

Electrocution Graphic
Electrocution Graphic(Source: Associated Press)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller has filed an “Iowa One Call” lawsuit in Marion County after a contractor allegedly conducted an illegal excavation that led to the deaths of two people.

The Iowa One Call law requires anyone who digs, excavated, or trenches privately or commercially to first contact the Iowa One Call center to locate and avoid damaging underground utilities.

On August 1st, 2020, a MCS Communications crew hit an electrical line with a jackhammer in Marion County. Hitting the line resulted in the electrocution of two employees and the injury of a third. Other excavations by the contractor reportedly damaged natural gas pipelines and a telecommunications line.

MCS agreed to resolve the matter with a consent decree, wherein the company admitted to the violations and agreed to pay a $10,000 civil penalty in addition to injunctive relief prohibiting future violations.

The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued several citations to MCS. The company paid a $12,250 penalty as a result.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Linn-Mar school district to increase security following Texas shooting
Linn County voters will decide whether a casino is in the cards for Cedar Rapids
State Senator received $23,000 from casino critic before introducing amendment blocking Linn County casino

Latest News

30-year-old Dai’Sean Dupress Battles received the prison term after a guilty plea to being a...
Waterloo man sentenced for shooting that injured two people
David Jasper
Dubuque man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography, sending explicit photos
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The boy was charged with: assault with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent,...
Marshalltown teen facing charges after threatening another juvenile with a gun