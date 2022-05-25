Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Dubuque man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography, sending explicit photos

David Jasper
David Jasper(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has pled guilty to having nude photos of an underage girl, as well as sending explicit photos of himself to her, after police discovered child pornography on his phone.

Court documents state that 30-year-old David J. Jasper received the photos in late 2020. The victim’s mother reported the activity to police when she found out.

In an interview with police, Jasper admitted to knowing the girl and that she sent him nude photos. Reports indicate that the victim told police that Jasper asked her to send photos and sent photos of himself.

Jasper entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors, and 11 counts of purchase/possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act - 1st offense.

Jasper’s sentencing hearing is set for July 18.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Texas gunman warned online he was going to shoot up school
Linn-Mar school district to increase security following Texas shooting
Linn County voters will decide whether a casino is in the cards for Cedar Rapids
State Senator received $23,000 from casino critic before introducing amendment blocking Linn County casino

Latest News

30-year-old Dai’Sean Dupress Battles received the prison term after a guilty plea to being a...
Waterloo man sentenced for shooting that injured two people
Electrocution Graphic
Lawsuit filed in Marion County after illegal excavation led to electrocution of two people
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The boy was charged with: assault with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent,...
Marshalltown teen facing charges after threatening another juvenile with a gun