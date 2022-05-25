Dubuque man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography, sending explicit photos

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has pled guilty to having nude photos of an underage girl, as well as sending explicit photos of himself to her, after police discovered child pornography on his phone.

Court documents state that 30-year-old David J. Jasper received the photos in late 2020. The victim’s mother reported the activity to police when she found out.

In an interview with police, Jasper admitted to knowing the girl and that she sent him nude photos. Reports indicate that the victim told police that Jasper asked her to send photos and sent photos of himself.

Jasper entered the plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors, and 11 counts of purchase/possession of a depiction of a minor in a sex act - 1st offense.

Jasper’s sentencing hearing is set for July 18.

