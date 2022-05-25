Show You Care
Doubles teams from Linn-Mar and Iowa City West advance to the 2A state semis

By Jack Lido
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Looking to make a splash through the rain, two Eastern Iowa schools are still alive in the 2A boys state tennis tournament.

Linn-Mar’s team of sophomore Malcolm Rice and senior Brock Hanna took down Waukee Northwest’s Sonoiki and Fenton 6-1 and 6-0.

“We knew that we were ready for this, but the nerves kind of got to us and we gave away a game,” Hanna said. “That win just, nothing feels better right now.”

It took three sets and two locations, but the Iowa City West High team of Jayden Shin and Samir Singh advanced to play in the semifinals too.

The Trojans split the first two sets with Pleasant Valley’s team of Alsheikha and Pangan 6-3 and 4-6. IHSAA officials ruled that the rain made the outdoor courts too dangerous, so the third set was moved to the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Center in Iowa City.

In the third set, the Trojans took advantage of the fast track, winning a tight third set 7-6(4).

“Second set we were pretty passive, third set we changed it and were more aggressive,” Singh said. “Inside is definitely a lot faster.”

The team only started played together during their district tournament on May 9th.

“This is our fourth match playing together,” Shin said. “We want to go as far as we can into the state tournament. It’s just executing what we know how to play that will help us get there.”

