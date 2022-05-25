Cedar Rapids police: ‘Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough anymore’

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local police are asking for help from the community to prevent tragedies like the one that happened at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post, Cedar Rapids police asked for deeds rather than “mere words.”

“These unfathomable events generally occur after the offender shares a plan with friends or via online platforms and they often go unreported to law enforcement for fear of being labeled a bad friend or a snitch,” police said in the post. “Don’t let these tragedies continue to occur, so we can collectively respond with “Thoughts and Prayers,” the next day.”

Police encouraged people to call them at 319-286-5491, or 911, or talk to a teacher, counselor or parent, to help keep the community and schools safe.

