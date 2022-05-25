Camp Tanager in Mount Vernon to expand to host more campers

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - Camp Tanager in Mount Vernon is expanding to host more campers this summer.

Staff and community members celebrated the opening of the new main lodge and cabin on Tuesday.

The new space will allow staff to serve an additional 200 kids each summer. Before this, many children were put on a wait list to go to the camp.

Melissa Walker, with Tanager Place, said the expansion offers children a fundamental experience.

“It’s really important to us to ensure every kid who needs the opportunity to attend camp, has that opportunity. We know that camp builds wonderful resilience and teaches life skills that every kid deserves to have,” Walker said.

Walker said the next phase of the expansion will include construction of a six-lane teaching pool and another cabin to host more campers.

