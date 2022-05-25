Show You Care
Big Ten Pitcher of the Year Adam Mazur is ready to take the mound at the Big Ten Tournament

By John Campbell
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Adam Mazur is one of the best pitchers in the country, but even the best have bad outings.

Mazur’s was against Indiana, when the Hoosiers shelled him in the early going of an epic 30-16 Iowa victory. Head coach Rick Heller didn’t blink when tabbing Mazur to start in the Big Ten Tournament against Penn State.

“I know Adam is confident,” Heller said. “He’s ready to go.”

“(I’m) looking rebound in a big way,” Mazur said. “Every pitcher gets roughed up. That was my time to get it out of the way.”

Mazur is the ace on a very good Hawkeye staff. The pitcher of the year in the Big Ten started his career at South Dakota.

“I learned a lot about myself,” Mazur said. “I learned how to control my arsenals.”

Their first round matchup with with No. 6 seed Penn State, a team Iowa did not play during the regular season. Mazur says that works to his favor.

“I feel like it is big. They haven’t seen my stuff,” Mazur said. “They have seen video, in a game, in-person, it is different.”

First pitch in Omaha is on Wednesday at 5:00 - newly changed due to inclement weather - on BTN.

