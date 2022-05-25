Area schools provide student support, increased security following Texas shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A shooting that killed 19 elementary students and 2 teachers in Texas prompted increased security and student support in Iowa Wednesday.

School districts like Linn-Mar in Marion are letting families know resources are available, and each building there has a crisis team.

“It is understandable for feeling to be heightened within students and staff you know whether it is feeling angry, scared, sad, heartbroken or all of the above,” said Victoria Wanda, a Counselor at Oak Ridge Middle School.

College Community Schools sent out a letter to families letting them know counselors are available as well. “We know that parents and students may respond to this tragic event in different ways and we encourage families to talk to their children. If your child is feeling anxious, unsafe, or just wants to talk to someone, please know our staff and school counselors will be available to help and support your child,” the letter said.

The Iowa City Community School District shared resources on Facebook Wednesday. “Events like this are not only tragic and painful but can often lead to anxiety and fear felt by our entire school community. We are here to help,” they said.

Meanwhile, Linn-Mar increased security at its buildings.

”There is going to be a visible police presence,” said Officer Tom Daubs. Daubs is a Marion Police Officer and the School Resource Officer at Linn-Mar. He said increased police presence at schools Wednesday was to try and calm any anxiety.

”Just to let them know police are in your schools today or we’re in your hallways maybe just saying hi or maybe a high five, a fist bump, and as a school cop some hugs, I’ve given out a lot of hugs today,” Daubs said.

He told us students at Linn-Mar train each year on how to respond to an active shooter. It’s known as ALICE, which stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, and Evacuate.

”As I tell students and staff there’s nothing in this room that can’t be replaced except for the heartbeats in this room and we want to save as many people as possible, we want to save everyone,” Daubs explained.

It’s a scenario they prepare for just like a fire or a tornado, and hope never becomes a reality. With heavy hearts, schools are focusing on being there for families, just ahead of summer break.

