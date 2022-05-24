Show You Care
Veterans depart Dubuque Regional Airport for Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Veterans in Dubuque and the Tri-States are taking part in an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

The veterans arrived at the Dubuque Regional Airport Tuesday morning.

They’ll get to see memorials built in their honor at the nation’s capitol.

Tuesday is the second straight day of honor flights out of Dubuque.

A group returned to Iowa from Washington, D.C. Monday night.

