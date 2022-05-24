Updated ‘bottle bill’ heads to Reynolds’ desk for approval

Show You Care
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill to overhaul the state’s bottle and can redemption program for the first time in more than 40 years is heading to the governor’s desk.

SF 2378 passed 30-15 on Monday and will raise the handling fee businesses earn from 1 to 3 cents per container.

The measure also allows grocery stores to opt out of accepting previously bought cans or bottles, but only if they have an agreement with a redemption center or are within 10 miles of one.

Governor Reynolds has not indicated whether or not she will sign the bill.

