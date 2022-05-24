Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Taboo Nightclub suspect pleads not guilty; waives right to speedy trail

Timothy Rush
Timothy Rush(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect Timothy Rush has pled not guilty to all charges.

According to the criminal complaint, police said Timothy Rush brought a 9-millimeter gun to Taboo Nightclub last month. Investigators say surveillance video inside the club shows him shooting into the crowd, killing 35-year-old Nicole Owens and seriously hurting Marvin Cox, who was shot in the head.

The criminal complaint says Rush fired intentionally and indiscriminately and that he started shooting after someone else fired first. It says Rush fired “into a large crowd of people.”

Rush is charged with the following offenses:

  • 1 charge of Murder in the Second Degree
  • 3 charges of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury
  • 1 charge of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon to Injure/Provoke Fear
  • 3 charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Serious Injury
  • 3 charges of Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury
  • 3 charges Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Bodily Injury

Rush has also waived his right to a speedy trial.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids
Woman opens 'O So Beautiful Salon' in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Woman opens ‘O So Beautiful Salon’ in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Timothy Simon
Intoxicated Dubuque driver causes multiple crashes, severely injures person inside building
One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
Off-duty officer accused of hitting 6-year-old and leaving scene of accident in Cherokee, IA

Latest News

View of Cedar Rapids
The Black homeownership gap in Cedar Rapids
Facebook groups aim to help area parents locate baby formula
Facebook groups aim to help area parents locate baby formula
Team Biking To Remember is raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association’s The...
Eastern Iowa cyclists ride across the country to raise money for Alzheimer’s awareness
Lindberg’s pre-trial conference is set for Thursday at 9:15 a.m.
Ottumwa chiropractor facing lawsuit over alleged inappropriate contact