Taboo Nightclub suspect pleads not guilty; waives right to speedy trail

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Taboo Nightclub shooting suspect Timothy Rush has pled not guilty to all charges.

According to the criminal complaint, police said Timothy Rush brought a 9-millimeter gun to Taboo Nightclub last month. Investigators say surveillance video inside the club shows him shooting into the crowd, killing 35-year-old Nicole Owens and seriously hurting Marvin Cox, who was shot in the head.

The criminal complaint says Rush fired intentionally and indiscriminately and that he started shooting after someone else fired first. It says Rush fired “into a large crowd of people.”

Rush is charged with the following offenses:

1 charge of Murder in the Second Degree

3 charges of Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury

1 charge of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon to Injure/Provoke Fear

3 charges of Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Serious Injury

3 charges of Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury

3 charges Reckless Use of a Firearm Causing Bodily Injury

Rush has also waived his right to a speedy trial.

