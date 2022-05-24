Police identify Waterloo homicide victim

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are seeking any information related to the shooting death of a woman early on Sunday morning.

Sunday, May 22nd, 2022, at approximately 3:24 am, Waterloo Police responded to the 600 block of Sumner for a report of shots fired. Officers located a vehicle in the 200 block of Manson with a shooting victim inside. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Police are identifying the victim as 26-year-old Ana Berinobis-McLemore.

Captain Jason Feaker is asking anyone with information to contact Waterloo Police or the Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.

