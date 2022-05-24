Ottumwa chiropractor facing lawsuit over alleged inappropriate contact

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa chiropractor is facing charges from the state and a lawsuit from one family after an incident involving inappropriate contact with a young boy.

Court documents allege that 62-year-old Bruce Lindberg initiated physical contact with the boy, told him to take off his shirt, massaged him with lotion, hugged him, and then kissed him on top of the head and told him that he was “beautiful”, “adorable”, & “the prettiest boy in the world.”

Documents from the family’s lawsuit say their son was not there for an appointment and was merely accompanying an adult family friend and their child.

Lindberg’s pre-trial conference is set for Thursday at 9:15 a.m.

