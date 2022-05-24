Show You Care
Midweek Rainfall

By Joe Winters
Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rainfall that has been falling to the west becomes a bit more widespread. An area of low pressure continues to move to the north. This will help spread some showers throughout eastern Iowa. Overall rainfall amounts of 0.25 to 0.75″ look fairly common with just a few lingering Thursday showers. Memorial Day Weekend will live up to its name of being the unofficial start to summer. Look for the 80s to near 90-degree heat. Have a great night!

