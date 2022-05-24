Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

May showers move in

By Joe Winters
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds have been building and continue tonight. As the moisture increases, we are looking for showers to develop. We have plenty of dry air in place, so rain will take a while to develop on Tuesday. It looks for the majority of Tuesday’s rain to be across western Iowa. Quarter to half-inch rainfall amounts are likely as things come to an end on Wednesday. Milder weather builds later in the week with summer-like temperatures for the holiday weekend. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
An ATV crash.
Two juveniles hurt in ATV crash west of Manchester
The Waterloo City Council voted on Monday 5-2 in favor of replacing the existing Waterloo...
Waterloo Police investigating after woman shot and killed
There is no parole in the federal system.
Iowa men sentenced for selling vehicles with rolled back odometers
Melted playground equipment from a fire at Vinton's Riverside Park, which officials said was...
Two juveniles arrested, charged in connection to Vinton park vandalism

Latest News

This week's rain chances are all tied to one slow-moving system which will start to affect the...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, May 23
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning May 23rd, 2022
kcrg wx
Pleasant May afternoon on the way, rain chances increase mid-week
Showers in eastern Iowa on Tuesday.
First Alert Forecast: Sunday evening, May 22