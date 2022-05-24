May showers move in

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Clouds have been building and continue tonight. As the moisture increases, we are looking for showers to develop. We have plenty of dry air in place, so rain will take a while to develop on Tuesday. It looks for the majority of Tuesday’s rain to be across western Iowa. Quarter to half-inch rainfall amounts are likely as things come to an end on Wednesday. Milder weather builds later in the week with summer-like temperatures for the holiday weekend. Have a great night!

