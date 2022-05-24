Isolated showers possible today, best chance arrives tonight into tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather continues to look mostly cloudy with only small chances of rain this afternoon across the area. Whatever falls will be extremely light and pretty isolated. There’s a somewhat better chance over our far western counties today versus anywhere else. Plan on highs once again to only reach the 60s. Tonight into tomorrow, the main low pressure system lifts north and should push some rainfall up here as well. At this point, totals of 0.25″ to 0.75″ looks likely with isolated higher amounts over the far western counties. Given recent dry conditions, this should all soak into the ground with no problems. Lingering showers may still be found early on Thursday, otherwise, we’ll have a pretty nice finish to the week. Look for warmer conditions for the holiday weekend!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.