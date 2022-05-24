Show You Care
ImOn Communications surprises 4th grader who makes birthday kits for food pantry

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 8:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -ImOn Communications surprised 4th grader Zoey Anderson on Monday with more supplies and money to make birthday kits for the Metro Catholic Outreach food pantry.

Earlier this month we shared how Anderson is making sure people visiting the pantry have the supplies needed to celebrate birthdays. She creates kits with banners, birthday cake mix, frosting, candles and more.

“They might not have the money for all this so everyone needs a birthday right,” Anderson told TV9.

The story inspired staff at ImOn to help.

”I shared it with my boss, she thought it was cool, so IMON got involved, but then as I told more of our employees about it and what we were doing they wanted to get involved so that’s when we started getting all the supplies that we could donate and surprise her with so I think she’s pretty surprised,” Jennifer Hildreth said Tuesday.

ImOn gave Anderson 600 donated items from employees and a $500 check to help buy more materials.

