Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for exploding seat belt parts

Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and...
Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Korean automaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars because the seat belt parts can explode and injure vehicle occupants.

Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore.

Government regulators said that the driver’s and front passenger’s seat belt pretensioners, which tighten the belts in preparation for a crash, can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle.

The recall expands and replaces three previous recalls, and includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs.

Vehicle owners will be able to bring their cars to dealerships to have the pretensioners fitted with a cap free of charge.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May...
Cedar Rapids Police investigate shooting
One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
Woman opens 'O So Beautiful Salon' in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Woman opens ‘O So Beautiful Salon’ in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Timothy Simon
Intoxicated Dubuque driver causes multiple crashes, severely injures person inside building
(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall File)
Gov. Reynolds’ proposed private education bill won’t pass

Latest News

Tuesday's Deep Dive: May 24th Edition
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp y Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Amber Heard rests case in civil suit without calling Depp
After incumbent GOP Gov. Brian Kemp refused to accept Donald Trump's baseless claims of...
Trump’s bid to reshape GOP faces biggest hurdles in Georgia
FILE - Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidates David McCormick, left, and Mehmet Oz during...
GOP takes Oz’s side in Pa. Senate race vote-counting lawsuit
AAA estimates that 39.2 million people will be traveling this weekend.
39 million Americans expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend