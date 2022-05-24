Facebook groups aim to help area parents locate baby formula

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Area moms are creating Facebook groups to help parents find baby formula. Imported formula should help ease the nationwide shortage, but stores here in Iowa are still low on supply.

”It would just be very scary if I was in that position where I wouldn’t know how I was going to feed my kid,” said Cydney Smith of Monticello. Smith created the Formula Finders Linn/Jones/Delaware Counties IOWA Facebook group.

”A lot of my friends were having trouble finding formula and they would you know ask me hey do you have this at this store, hey can you check this store,” Smith said.

While it’s time-consuming to go store after store hunting for baby formula, Smith is hoping to save parents some time by creating a space where people can post when and where they see formula on the shelves.

Jacy Ahmed is behind a similar group called Formula Find Cedar Rapids.

”Anytime we’re out and about in public, Target, Walgreens, Hy-Vee, wherever, we check the shelves and we take a picture and post it with the date and time,” Ahmed explained.

While her three daughters are past the formula stage, as a parent she wanted to help other parents.

Both groups are public and people are encouraged to post formula if they see them.

”Even if you don’t have kids, if you have no relation to kids, just post a picture on there of the cans of formula when you go grocery shopping,” Smith said.

”We just have to stick together,” said Ahmed.

