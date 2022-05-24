Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland
Advertisement

Facebook groups aim to help area parents locate baby formula

Facebook groups aim to help area parents locate baby formula
Facebook groups aim to help area parents locate baby formula(KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Area moms are creating Facebook groups to help parents find baby formula. Imported formula should help ease the nationwide shortage, but stores here in Iowa are still low on supply.

”It would just be very scary if I was in that position where I wouldn’t know how I was going to feed my kid,” said Cydney Smith of Monticello. Smith created the Formula Finders Linn/Jones/Delaware Counties IOWA Facebook group.

”A lot of my friends were having trouble finding formula and they would you know ask me hey do you have this at this store, hey can you check this store,” Smith said.

While it’s time-consuming to go store after store hunting for baby formula, Smith is hoping to save parents some time by creating a space where people can post when and where they see formula on the shelves.

Jacy Ahmed is behind a similar group called Formula Find Cedar Rapids.

”Anytime we’re out and about in public, Target, Walgreens, Hy-Vee, wherever, we check the shelves and we take a picture and post it with the date and time,” Ahmed explained.

While her three daughters are past the formula stage, as a parent she wanted to help other parents.

Both groups are public and people are encouraged to post formula if they see them.

”Even if you don’t have kids, if you have no relation to kids, just post a picture on there of the cans of formula when you go grocery shopping,” Smith said.

”We just have to stick together,” said Ahmed.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate a shooting in the 800 block of 15th Street SE in Cedar Rapids on Monday, May...
Two injured in overnight shooting in Cedar Rapids
Woman opens 'O So Beautiful Salon' in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Woman opens ‘O So Beautiful Salon’ in Ely after losing husband and 3 kids in Oso mudslide
Timothy Simon
Intoxicated Dubuque driver causes multiple crashes, severely injures person inside building
One pedestrian has been killed and two injured after an SUV entered the I-74 pedestrian bike...
One dead, two injured in crash on I-74 bike path, driver faces homicide charges
Off-duty officer accused of hitting 6-year-old and leaving scene of accident in Cherokee, IA

Latest News

Team Biking To Remember is raising money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association’s The...
Eastern Iowa cyclists ride across the country to raise money for Alzheimer’s awareness
Lindberg’s pre-trial conference is set for Thursday at 9:15 a.m.
Ottumwa chiropractor facing lawsuit over alleged inappropriate contact
Waterloo Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in a vehicle over the...
Police identify Waterloo homicide victim
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast