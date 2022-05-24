Show You Care
Eastern Iowa cyclists ride across the country to raise money for Alzheimer’s awareness

By Becky Phelps
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Team Biking to Remember is putting in the miles to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer’s Association’s The Longest Day campaign.

Jenny Lorenz is the Team Captain of Team Biking to Remember, and she and several friends rode over 3,000 miles on their bikes for the effort. They started on March 12 in San Diego, CA and rode through Tempe AZ, El Paso and Austin TX, New Orleans LA, Pensacola FL and finally to St. Augustine FL on May 17. So far, they have raised over $32,000 towards their goal of $50,000.

Lorenz is an avid cyclist, and she knew after she retired she wanted to do a bike ride across the country. She turned this bike ride into a fundraiser in honor of her mother who is living with late stage Alzheimer’s and her mother’s sisters and brothers who all passed away with Alzheimer’s.

They posted pictures and updates along the way on their Facebook page, which you can check out at facebook.com/TeamBikingtoRemember. You can also donate to their The Longest Day fundraising page.

The Longest Day is a do-it-yourself fundraiser to shine a light on the more than 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias and the more than 11 million family members and friends providing care and support.

